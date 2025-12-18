Wiz Khalifa hit with legal trouble as he heads to jail for nine months

Wiz Khalifa hit with legal trouble as he heads to jail for two months

Wiz Khalifa faced serious legal trouble overseas after a Romanian court gave a final ruling in his drug possession case.

The American rapper, whose real name is Thomaz Cameron Jibril, is sentenced to nine months in prison in Romania for having drugs for personal use.

The decision was given on December 18, 2025, by the Constanța Court of Appeal. However, this happened after prosecutors asked the court to review an earlier ruling that only fined him 3,000 lei.

The court, however, said the sentence followed Law No. 143 from 2000, which punishes illegal drug possession.

Officials also clarified that the case was only about personal use and not trafficking or selling drugs, as Romanian law makes this ruling final and it cannot be appealed.

Khalifa was held for short time during the trial in 2024 but was later released and did not stay in custody. Moreover, authorities shared that the focus was only on possession.

Romania has some strict drug laws, with punishments starting from three months to two years in prison or a fine.

For the unversed, this punishment is much harsher than many other European countries and some U.S. states, where small amounts for personal use are treated lightly.

Because of his fame, the rapper’s case made headlines all over the world and showed how seriously Romania court handle such cases.

The case also reminded foreigners to be careful about following local rules and their conditions.