King Charles shares final teaser hours before new documentary: 'Exciting'

His Majesty revisits his historic 10-day Arctic expedition in 1975

King Charles is gearing up for the release of a new documentary about his historic Arctic trip.

Just hours before the official premiere of the new ITV and Fresh Start Media documentary on Thursday, December 18, the official Instagram page of the Royal Family run by King Charles’ office shared one final teaser clip.

In the documentary, titled Steve Backshall’s Royal Arctic Challenge, environmentalist and explorer retraces His Majesty’s footsteps from his 10-day expedition to the Canadian Arctic in 1975, when the King was a 26-year-old Prince of Wales. That includes recreating his deep dive into the icy waters and his high-speed racing on a Snowmobile, all to gauge the scope of Charles’ trip.

Chatting with the King 5 years on, Backshall reminded the monarch about one particular stunt that left the former “flabberghasted”: Charles travelling around 50 miles per hour.

“Can you remember the sensation?” Backshall asks Charles, now 77.

“Absolutely frozen! I lost all sensation of feelings in my hands and everything,” the King replied. “But it was pretty exciting, there was no point in going slowly,” he added with a chuckle.

Recreating the moment during his recent trip, Backshall was surprised at just how fast Charles was going on the Ski-Doo.

“It kind of blows my mind that the man who would be king was allowed to go racing across the ice floes at that sort of speed,” he said. “But I guess it shows the nature of the man that he just wanted to give it a crack.”