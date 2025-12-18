First look: Tom Cruise teases new movie 'Digger'

Tom Cruise is giving fans their first glimpse of his upcoming comedy with Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

On December 18, Warner Bros. released a brief teaser for Digger, offering a mysterious look at Cruise’s return to a non-franchise film.

The short clip shows the 63-year-old actor silhouetted as he dances with a shovel and stands atop a fence along what appears to be an ocean-side boardwalk.

“In Digger we trust,” Cruise wrote on Instagram while sharing the teaser. “DIGGER. A comedy of catastrophic proportions. Only in theaters October 2026.”

Warner Bros. later confirmed that Cruise plays a character named Digger Rockwell in the film.

The movie marks Cruise’s first project outside the Mission: Impossible or Top Gun franchises since 2017’s American Made and The Mummy. People magazine previously reported in February 2024 that Cruise and Iñárritu, 62, were teaming up.

Earlier this year, Iñárritu — the four-time Academy Award winner behind films like Birdman and The Revenant — teased the project while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. At the time, the movie was working under a different title.

“It’s scary and funny and beautiful,” the director said. “I know comedy is not what people expect from me or Tom, and making this film was terrifying for me, but I don’t like to repeat myself, and every film should scare you a little.”

Cruise was most recently seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Meanwhile, the director and star’s unexpected collaboration has already sparked excitement among fans.

Digger is set to hit theaters in October 2026.