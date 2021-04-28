Can't connect right now! retry
Kangana Ranaut touches on emotional journey within Bollywood

Indian actor Kangana Ranaut recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her 15 year long journey within Bollywood.

The actress debuted the walk down memory lane over on Twitter and wrote, “15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP.”

“Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone #15yearsofgangster” (sic)

Check it out below:


