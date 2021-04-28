Kareena Kapoor urges fans to follow Covid-19 SOPs

Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has urged her fans to follow coronavirus SOPs and understand the gravity of the situation as India battles second wave of Covid-19.

In a statement on Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in.”

“The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules; spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically,” Kareena said.

She urged the fans to discourage these people and break this chain.

“Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you.”

