Alicia Keys shows off son Egypt’s mad skills on the piano

Singer songwriter Alicia Keys recently showed off the rising talent of her household and had fans gushing over her talented son Egypt.

The star uploaded the video to Instagram and it showcased Keys serving as Egypt’s background singer while the maestro himself was busy perfecting his keys on the baby grand piano.

The singer captioned her video with a few loving words for her ‘magical’ musician and they read, “Egypt On The Keys I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic”. (sic)

