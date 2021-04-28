Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Govt announces Sehat Insaf Card scheme for Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan. Photo: File.
  • Govt announces Senat Insaf Card scheme for permanent residents of Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.
  • Around 258,000 families in Islamabad and 328,000 households in GB will be able to benefit from the scheme, says Dr Faisal Sultan.
  • Under the scheme, the government has planned to provide free medical treatment to 80 million poor people — or 10.5 million households — across the country.

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the National Steering Committee and announced that the PTI government has decided to launch health cards for the permanent residents of Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Dr Faisal Sultan said that in Islamabad, more than 258,000 families will be able to benefit from the government's Sehat Insaf Card scheme launched under PTI's Sehat Sahulat Programme.

"Similarly, about 328,00 households in Gilgit Baltistan will be able to get free medical treatment through the heath card facility," Dr Sultan said.

Under the scheme, the government has planned to provide health cards to 80 million poor people — or 10.5 million households — so that they could receive free medical treatment in private and public hospitals. 

Previously, the government had announced that over the next two years, around 15 million people will receive the cards.

The SAPM said that in terms of healthcare services, the government plans to turn Islamabad into a model city.

Related items

He went on to say that the PTI-led government is working on bringing some major reforms to the health sector, adding that the scope of the Sehat Insaf Card scheme is being extended to the entire country.

"The programme is currently underway in 96 districts of Pakistan," Dr  Sultan said. "At present, about 16 million families are benefiting from the health card."

Speaking about the future course of action, Dr Sultan said that the cards will be issued to all permanent residents of seven districts of Punjab — Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, and Muzaffargarh — within the next two months. Meanwhile, the remaining districts will get the cards by December 2021.


More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to start local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine next month

Pakistan to start local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine next month
Norway, Iran introduce travel restrictions for Pakistan in fear of Indian coronavirus variant

Norway, Iran introduce travel restrictions for Pakistan in fear of Indian coronavirus variant
Farrukh Habib appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting

Farrukh Habib appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting
PML-N's Javed Latif remanded into police custody for 5 days

PML-N's Javed Latif remanded into police custody for 5 days
UHS VC Dr Javed Akram selected for UK award

UHS VC Dr Javed Akram selected for UK award
PM Imran Khan to discuss expansion of KP style health coverage with Balochistan govt

PM Imran Khan to discuss expansion of KP style health coverage with Balochistan govt
Shahzad Akbar serves legal notice to ex-FIA chief Bashir Memon for slander

Shahzad Akbar serves legal notice to ex-FIA chief Bashir Memon for slander
Punjab govt announces closure of colleges from tomorrow till Eid

Punjab govt announces closure of colleges from tomorrow till Eid
PM Imran Khan, Bill Gates talk about climate change, polio eradication and COVID-19

PM Imran Khan, Bill Gates talk about climate change, polio eradication and COVID-19
Shafqat Mehmood's daughter Tara jumps on the meme bandwagon as Pakistan postpones exams

Shafqat Mehmood's daughter Tara jumps on the meme bandwagon as Pakistan postpones exams
Who are the front-runners in the NA-249 Karachi by-election?

Who are the front-runners in the NA-249 Karachi by-election?
NA-249: Karachi all set to host crucial by-polls tomorrow

NA-249: Karachi all set to host crucial by-polls tomorrow

Latest

view all