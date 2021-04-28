Shraddha Kapoor encourages people to donate plasma

Can't connect right now! retry
Indian star Shraddha Kapoor has encouraged the people to donate plasma to help Covid-19 patients as India battles second wave of coronavirus.

The Baaghi actress took to Instagram and shared a photo of her brother Siddhanth Kapoor donating plasma.

She wrote in the caption “My bro @siddhanthkapoor just donated plasma.”

“Urge all those who are eligible to do the same please,” Shraddha asked her fans to donate plasma.

Siddhanth was tested Covid positive in December last year and now he decided to donate his plasma to help others fight the disease.

