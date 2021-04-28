Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi's NA-249 voters divided over Faisal Vawda's performance, polls show

  • 83% and 75% express dissatisfaction with former MNA Faisal Vawda's performance in two surveys, 77% seem satisfied in another survey.
  • In all three surveys, a majority of participants say they were not familiar with their former MNA — Faisal Vawda.
  • Despite not being familiar with their former MNA, several people recognised him by his name.

The voters of Karachi's NA-249 constituency seem to be divided over PTI Senator Faisal Vawda's performance, who resigned from the position for his seat in the Senate.

The hotly-contested elections NA-249 by-polls will take place tomorrow, April 29.

More than 3,000 registered voters partook in three surveys that were conducted from April 10-20, and in two polls, voters said they were not satisfied with Vawda's performance.

Three surveys — two different stories

In Gallup Pakistan's survey, 83% of the participants expressed their dissatisfaction, while 11% were satisfied with Vawda's work. Similarly, in Ipsos' poll, 75% said they were dissatisfied, while 9% expressed their satisfaction with the politician's performance.

However, in the Pulse Consultants survey, the majority — 77% of the participants — believed his performance was up to the mark, while 13% expressed dissatisfaction with the PTI leader's works in the constituency. 

Familiarity with Vawda

In all the surveys, a majority of the participants said they were not familiar with their former MNA — Vawda.

In Ipsos' survey, 69% said they were not familiar with Vawda, 65% in Pulse Consultants' survey and 58% in Gallup Pakistan's poll were not familiar with the PTI leader.

Do you know his name?

Despite not being familiar with their former MNA, several people recognised him by his name.

Ninety per cent of the participants in Pulse Consultants survey said they recognised him by his name, 84% in Gallup Pakistan's survey, and only 28% in Ipsos' poll.

