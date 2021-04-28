PDM postpones April 29 meeting, new session to be held after Eid

Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
  • PDM to hold its leaders' meeting after Eid.
  • The alliance had previously decided to hold the meeting on April 29.
  • PDM's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman requests the central leaders of PML-N and PPP to "exercise restraint."

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Wednesday announced it has decided to postpone its April 29 leaders' meeting and would convene the next session after Eid. 

PDM's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has requested the central leaders of PML-N and PPP to "exercise restraint."

He said the PDM plans to "intensify its anti-government struggle after Ramadan," adding the alliance will return to the field with "better strength than before."

"If a few elements decide to [deviate], it would not make any difference to the alliance," Fazl said. 

The PDM had another meeting on April 26, without the participation of PPP and ANP, during which Fazl urged the two estranged parties to reconsider their decisions to resign from all posts of the alliance.

On April 12, the PPP had announced that the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) had called upon its members to resign from all positions of the PDM, while leaders of the ANP had withdrawn from the alliance after show-cause notices were issued to the party to explain their actions during the recently held Senate polls.

Fazl, addressing a press conference flanked by PDM leaders, had said: "I urge them to reconsider the situation, and if they have committed a mistake, they should accept it [...] as these are the tenets of democracy."

