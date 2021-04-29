Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

'Who Killed Sara?' Second season release date confirmed

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Netflix has confirmed the release date for the second season of popular show "Who Killed Sara?".

According to the streaming giant, the second season of the Spanish language drama would premier on May 19.

Days after the show premiered on Netflix, the streaming service had said the second will launch on May 19 this year.

Meanwhile, Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Antonio de la Vega have joined the cast for the second season of the show.

“Who Killed Sara?” revolves around Alex Guzmán (Manolo Cardona), who, after 18 years of imprisonment, finally sets out to get revenge on the family he feels is responsible for the death of his sister, the titular Sara (Ximena Lamadrid).

More From Entertainment:

BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies

BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies
Katrina Kaif asks fans to get vaccinated

Katrina Kaif asks fans to get vaccinated

Prince Harry's diplomatic immunity sparks a new debate

Prince Harry's diplomatic immunity sparks a new debate

Billie Eilish’s ‘Your Power’ song and video will be released tomorrow

Billie Eilish’s ‘Your Power’ song and video will be released tomorrow
Pictures from the sets of 'House of The Dragon' surface

Pictures from the sets of 'House of The Dragon' surface

Prince Harry’s bond with George, Charlotte ‘suffering’ greatly

Prince Harry’s bond with George, Charlotte ‘suffering’ greatly
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun drop brand new acoustic duet for ‘Flames’

Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun drop brand new acoustic duet for ‘Flames’
Jamie Spears' law firm hits back over claims of ‘exploitation’

Jamie Spears' law firm hits back over claims of ‘exploitation’
Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie reunite for 'Wrath of Man'

Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie reunite for 'Wrath of Man'
Meghan Markle may be ‘booed’ out of UK by the British public

Meghan Markle may be ‘booed’ out of UK by the British public
Arnold Schwarzenegger touches on ‘feeling old’ as a grandfather

Arnold Schwarzenegger touches on ‘feeling old’ as a grandfather
Queen Elizabeth updates Instagram, Twitter profile pictures as she resumes royal duties

Queen Elizabeth updates Instagram, Twitter profile pictures as she resumes royal duties

Latest

view all