'Who Killed Sara?' Second season release date confirmed

Netflix has confirmed the release date for the second season of popular show "Who Killed Sara?".

According to the streaming giant, the second season of the Spanish language drama would premier on May 19.



Days after the show premiered on Netflix, the streaming service had said the second will launch on May 19 this year.

Meanwhile, Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Antonio de la Vega have joined the cast for the second season of the show.

“Who Killed Sara?” revolves around Alex Guzmán (Manolo Cardona), who, after 18 years of imprisonment, finally sets out to get revenge on the family he feels is responsible for the death of his sister, the titular Sara (Ximena Lamadrid).