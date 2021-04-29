Kate Middleton concerned about Meghan's relationships with her father Thomas

Kate Middleton, thought of as a sister by Harry, worried that Prince Harry hadn't met Meghan Markle's father before the two were married, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge were loving and caring to Prince Harry and used to spend most of time together. But, the gape began to occur when Meghan came in Harry's life.

William had already cautioned him on not rushing with "the girl" - words that Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim Harry, who "wore his heart on his sleeve".



The turning point came when Harry invited Meghan to spend Christmas at William and Kate's home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, shortly after their engagement.



Kate and Wills "praised Meghan for mucking in and playing with George and Charlotte" after the stay. But Kate worried privately over relationships with some of her relatives - including dad Thomas.

Prince William's sweetheart Kate reportedly became concerned as to why the Duke of Sussex hadn't met his father-in-law before his wedding with Meghan.