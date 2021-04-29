Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton concerned about Meghan's relationships with her father Thomas

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Kate Middleton, thought of as a sister by Harry, worried that Prince Harry hadn't met Meghan Markle's father before the two were married, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge were loving and caring to Prince Harry and used to spend most of time together. But, the gape began to occur when Meghan came in Harry's life.

William had already cautioned him on not rushing with "the girl" - words that Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim Harry, who "wore his heart on his sleeve".

The turning point came when Harry invited Meghan to spend Christmas at William and Kate's home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, shortly after their engagement.

Kate and Wills "praised Meghan for mucking in and playing with George and Charlotte" after the stay. But Kate worried privately over relationships with some of her relatives - including dad Thomas.

Prince William's sweetheart Kate reportedly became concerned as to why the Duke of Sussex hadn't met his father-in-law before his wedding with Meghan.

More From Entertainment:

'Hailey Bieber and Justin are compatible as couple'

'Hailey Bieber and Justin are compatible as couple'
Justin Theroux reveals truth about his break-up with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux reveals truth about his break-up with Jennifer Aniston
Kate Middleton and Prince William give a glimpse of their love life in new pics on wedding anniversary

Kate Middleton and Prince William give a glimpse of their love life in new pics on wedding anniversary
Samuel Jackson-starrer The Protege gets a release date

Samuel Jackson-starrer The Protege gets a release date
Kendall Jenner shows off her elegance as she steps out for errands run in NYC

Kendall Jenner shows off her elegance as she steps out for errands run in NYC
Kanye West continues to wear wedding band from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West continues to wear wedding band from Kim Kardashian
Bo Burnham teases surprise Comedy Special for Netflix

Bo Burnham teases surprise Comedy Special for Netflix
Prince Harry gave up his mom Diana's precious treasure for Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry gave up his mom Diana's precious treasure for Prince William and Kate Middleton
Lana Del Rey fans not happy with cover of her 8th studio album

Lana Del Rey fans not happy with cover of her 8th studio album
BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies

BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies
'Who Killed Sara?' Second season release date confirmed

'Who Killed Sara?' Second season release date confirmed

'Game Of Thrones' star Natalie Dormer gives birth to first child

'Game Of Thrones' star Natalie Dormer gives birth to first child

Latest

view all