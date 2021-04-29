Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow dives into her and Brad Pitt’s iconic looks

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow reflected on some of her iconic looks with Brad Pitt for Vogue’s Life in Looks segment on YouTube

American Gwyneth Paltrow is diving deep into some of her best fashion moments of the past, some of which also include ex-fiancé Brad Pitt.

The Iron Man star reflected on some of her iconic looks for Vogue’s Life in Looks segment on YouTube.

The very first photo she spoke of was in New York City with her former flame Brad Pitt, whom she was engaged to back then in 1996.

"I believe I was on set with Brad Pitt—he was making a movie. I'm sure it was great. He was so nice and we were a very ‘90s couple,” she said.

The Ad Astra actor rocked a brown sweater paired with a white T-shirt underneath and black denim pants. The Sliding Doors star, on the other hand, slayed in a Calvin Klein black leather jacket, a black sweater, white T-shirt and blue denim.

Gwyneth Paltrow reflected on some of her iconic looks with Brad Pitt for Vogue’s Life in Looks segment on YouTube

"I've always been a very intuitive dresser. I've always dressed like this, with jeans and a white T-shirt, basically. And so, obviously the shape of those jeans and T-shirts have changed over time, but I never gave a lot of thought to my outfits,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen had reservations against Prince William, Kate Middleton engagement

Queen had reservations against Prince William, Kate Middleton engagement

John Legend hopes the world can rise above COVID: 'We can get back together again'

John Legend hopes the world can rise above COVID: 'We can get back together again'
Willow Smith tells Jada Pinkett Smith she is polyamorous on 'Red Table Talk'

Willow Smith tells Jada Pinkett Smith she is polyamorous on 'Red Table Talk'
Angelina Jolie says its ‘healing’ to play ‘broken’ people that help you ‘stand back up’

Angelina Jolie says its ‘healing’ to play ‘broken’ people that help you ‘stand back up’
Anthony Mackie breaks silence on rumours of a 4th ‘Captain America’ film

Anthony Mackie breaks silence on rumours of a 4th ‘Captain America’ film
Prince Charles seemingly keeping Palace doors shut on Prince Andrew

Prince Charles seemingly keeping Palace doors shut on Prince Andrew

William and Kate's 10 years together: In-depth look at the beloved royal pair

William and Kate's 10 years together: In-depth look at the beloved royal pair
Reese Witherspoon details how paparazzi harassed Britney Spears for years

Reese Witherspoon details how paparazzi harassed Britney Spears for years

Elliot Page recalls 'tearful moment' of coming out: 'Knew I was a boy since a kid'

Elliot Page recalls 'tearful moment' of coming out: 'Knew I was a boy since a kid'
Kate Middleton concerned about Meghan's relationships with her father Thomas

Kate Middleton concerned about Meghan's relationships with her father Thomas
'Hailey Bieber and Justin are compatible as couple'

'Hailey Bieber and Justin are compatible as couple'
Justin Theroux reveals truth about his break-up with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux reveals truth about his break-up with Jennifer Aniston

Latest

view all