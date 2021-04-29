Gwyneth Paltrow dives into her and Brad Pitt’s iconic looks

Gwyneth Paltrow reflected on some of her iconic looks with Brad Pitt for Vogue’s Life in Looks segment on YouTube

American Gwyneth Paltrow is diving deep into some of her best fashion moments of the past, some of which also include ex-fiancé Brad Pitt.

The Iron Man star reflected on some of her iconic looks for Vogue’s Life in Looks segment on YouTube.

The very first photo she spoke of was in New York City with her former flame Brad Pitt, whom she was engaged to back then in 1996.

"I believe I was on set with Brad Pitt—he was making a movie. I'm sure it was great. He was so nice and we were a very ‘90s couple,” she said.

The Ad Astra actor rocked a brown sweater paired with a white T-shirt underneath and black denim pants. The Sliding Doors star, on the other hand, slayed in a Calvin Klein black leather jacket, a black sweater, white T-shirt and blue denim.

"I've always been a very intuitive dresser. I've always dressed like this, with jeans and a white T-shirt, basically. And so, obviously the shape of those jeans and T-shirts have changed over time, but I never gave a lot of thought to my outfits,” she said.