Thursday Apr 29 2021
Prince Philip was shattered over Sussexes turning royal family into 'soap opera'

Prince Philip believed the Sussexes should have kept to themselves instead of partaking in Oprah chat

Prince Philip was deeply shattered after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unleashed drama as they sat down for an explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Edinburgh's close pal said he was reportedly "saddened" that the royal family was being depicted as a "soap opera" during the time of his passing.

The claim was made by Gyles Brandreth, a Celebrity Gogglebox star, royal biographer and former Tory MP in a recent chat with The Mirror.

According to Brandreth, Philip believed the Sussexes should have kept to themselves instead of dropping bombshells in front of Oprah.

In response to their divisive intervew, the Duke would have told Harry and Meghan Markle "nobody's interested," added his close friend. 

Shortly after the tell-all, Philip passed away aged 99. His funeral was attended by Prince Harry, William [walking separately] and other members of the royal family.

