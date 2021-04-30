The Weeknd, DaBaby lead Billboard Music Awards nominations

Canadian singer and record producer The Weeknd has become the most-nominated artist this year as nominations for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards have been announced.
The singer has grabbed 16 nominations, including in top categories of Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, and Top Hot 100 Song. The Weeknd is followed by DaBaby, who leads with 11 nominations in the rap and streaming categories, including Top Rap Song, Top Collaboration, Top Streaming Song, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Rap Album, Top Rap Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist.
The third leader with 10 nominations is the late rapper Pop Smoke.
Other artists from the music world who got nominated include Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish. They are the nominees for Top Female Artist alongside Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion. BTS, Lady Gaga, Blackpink, Justin Bieber, Jhené Aiko, and Machine Gun Kelly also got a place in the nominees' lineup.
As an artist with the most 27 wins of all time, Drake is all set to make history at this year’s awards with nominations in seven categories, as he will break his own record.
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air on May 23 live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre.
View the full list of nominees below.
Top Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top New Artist
- Gabby Barrett
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
- AC/DC
- AJR
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
- Justin Bieber
- BTS
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
- Jhené Aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja Cat
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Top Rap Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie
Top Country Artist
- Gabby Barrett
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
- Gabby Barrett
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
- AC/DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Top Latin Female Artist
Top Latin Duo/Group
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Eslabón Armado
- Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
- Lil Baby, My Turn
- Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
- Taylor Swift, folklore
- The Weeknd, After Hours
Top R&B Album
- Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
- Doja Cat, Hot Pink
- Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
- The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Rap Album
- DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
- Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
- Lil Baby, My Turn
- Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
- Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album
- Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
- Sam Hunt, Southside
- Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
- Carrie Underwood, My Gift
- Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album
- AC/DC, Power Up
- Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
- Glass Animals, Dreamland
- Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
- Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Top Latin Album
- Anuel AA, Emmanuel
- Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
- Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
- Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
- J Balvin, Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
- DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
- Gryffin, Gravity
- Kygo, Golden Hour
- Lady Gaga, Chromatica
- Kylie Minogue, Disco
Top Christian Album
- Bethel Music, Peace
- Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
- Carrie Underwood, My Gift
- We The Kingdom, Holy Water
- Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album
- Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
- Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
- Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
- Kierra Sheard, Kierra
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Streaming Song
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
- Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Selling Song
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
- BTS, “Dynamite”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Radio Song
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
- Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
- Harry Styles, “Adore You”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
Top R&B Song
- Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
- Doja Cat, “Say So”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Rap Song
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
Top Country Song
- Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
- Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
- Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
- Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
- Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”
Top Rock Song
- AJR, “Bang!”
- All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”
- Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s best friend”
- twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern”
Top Latin Song
- Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
- Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
- Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
- SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
- Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”
- Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”
Top Christian Song
- Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
- for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”
- Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”
- Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”
- Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”
Top Gospel Song
- Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”
- Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”
- Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”
- Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”
- Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”