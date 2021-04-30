Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian pens meaningful line amid Tristan Thompson's new scandal with Sydney Chase

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Khloe Kardashian has posted a meaningful message in response to the rumours that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson has cheated again.

The reality star, who has been growing close the former NBA star during the pandemic, has reportedly been rocked by claims made by Sydney Chase.

The 23-year-old model , in a video posted by Hollywood Unlocked, opens up about a sexual encounter she had with the basketball star.

She reportedly claimed she had not idea that Tristan was in a relationship and had enjoyed several liaisons with him before cutting him off after finding out about Khloe.

She also alleged that Tristan had tried to make contact with her since calling time on their relationship.

Amid ongoing rumours, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty has posted a message that seemingly is referencing Tristan straying once again.

She penned: "People who don't hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten up someone else's day are the best kind of people."

Khloe Kardashian's fans believe that the KUWTK star is aware of the affair and would surely cope with the situation. 

More From Entertainment:

Carl Woods delights Katie Price with his caring move for her

Carl Woods delights Katie Price with his caring move for her
Justin Bieber's World tour postponed to 2022

Justin Bieber's World tour postponed to 2022
Noel Clarke suspended by BAFTA over serious allegations

Noel Clarke suspended by BAFTA over serious allegations
Billie Eilish drops new video for her song 'Your Power'

Billie Eilish drops new video for her song 'Your Power'
Kim Kardashian fans call her new dress a rug

Kim Kardashian fans call her new dress a rug
Prince Harry feeling 'embarrassed and regretful' for attacking his family in Oprah interview: biographer

Prince Harry feeling 'embarrassed and regretful' for attacking his family in Oprah interview: biographer
The Weeknd, DaBaby lead Billboard Music Awards nominations

The Weeknd, DaBaby lead Billboard Music Awards nominations
Miley Cyrus showers praise on mother for renovating her house

Miley Cyrus showers praise on mother for renovating her house
'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Aslihan Hatun looks ethereal in latest photo-shoot

'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Aslihan Hatun looks ethereal in latest photo-shoot
Kate Middleton, Prince William thank fans for sending greetings on wedding anniversary

Kate Middleton, Prince William thank fans for sending greetings on wedding anniversary

Amber Heard stuns in 'Aquaman 2' picture

Amber Heard stuns in 'Aquaman 2' picture

Meghan Markle ‘offended’ after being asked to host a show about puppies

Meghan Markle ‘offended’ after being asked to host a show about puppies

Latest

view all