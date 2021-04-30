Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 30 2021
Friday Apr 30, 2021

Riddhima Kapoor remembers late father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary

Bollywood fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her late father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, saying “I love you always”.

Sharing a collage of childhood and recent stunning photos with the dad, Riddhima Kapoor said “If only i could hear you call me mushk once more ...’

She also shared the quotes of British author Dorothy Mae Cavendish to remember her father.

“Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again. – Dorothy Mae Cavendish”

“I love you always,” she concluded.

