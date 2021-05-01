Meghan Markle was 'wrong in her interpretation of royal protocol': Omid Scobie

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle misunderstood royal protocol in relation to her claim Archie was not made a prince due to his skin colour, claimed royal author.

The Duchess of Suusex 'wrong in her interpretation of royal protocol' during her bombshell chat with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, according to royal biographer and co-author of 'Finding Freedom' Omid Scobie.

The renowned biographer made the comments during Discovery+'s new documentary 'Harry and Meghan: Recollections May Vary'.



The former 'Suits' star, during the interview, claimed that her son Archie was not made a prince due to a change in protocol and she heavily hinted she believes it to be due to his mixed race heritage.

Omid, who is reported to be friendly with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, seemingly rejected the Duchess of Sussex's claim, saying the use of HRH titles only applies to children and grandchildren of the monarch, adding that Meghan appeared to misunderstand the George V convention.

Omid said: "If we are only going by what Meghan said to Oprah and what the palace have said so far about the situation with Archie, perhaps one can assume that Meghan was wrong in her interpretation of it."

As a great grandchild of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Archie would not be entitled to such a title at birth, a media outlet reported.

Harry and Meghan's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is seventh in line to the throne, but not in direct succession. Meghan compounded the issue by claiming the royal family refused to provide state-funded for Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their state-funded security after their earthshaking decision to step back as working royals and left the last year in March.