CPEC projects to be completed at all cost: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs high level meeting to review progress on CPEC.

Premier reiterates resolve to complete CPEC at all costs.

PM Khan emphasises focus of industrialisation should be export-oriented and import substitution and policies should be framed accordingly.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to complete all China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

In a meeting on Friday to review progress on the CPEC projects, PM Khan expressed his satisfaction over the pace of the ongoing projects. He said CPEC projects will be completed "at all costs."

CPEC is a testimony of the time-tested and deep-rooted Pak-China friendship, the premier said. He expressed the belief that CPEC will continue to take pre-eminence in the country's development strategy.

Read more: CPEC projects progressing at fast pace under PTI government: Asad Umar

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Minister for Industries Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Adviser to PM Abdul Razak Dawood, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousuf, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Board of Investment Chairman Atif Bukhari, CPEC Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa and other high ranking officials attended the meeting.

PM Khan emphasised that focus of industrialisation should be export-oriented and import substitution and our policies should be framed accordingly.

He was briefed over the progress of the ongoing CPEC projects. The meeting was informed that the current government not only completed the ongoing projects started by the previous government, but was able to complete a large number of other important projects in two-and-a-half years.

Read more: CPEC now a household word in Pakistan, says Sadiq Sanjrani

The premier gave instructions to prepare the youth to take up new jobs being created by the incoming industry and high quality agriculture farms.