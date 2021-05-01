Kate found it ‘worrying’ that Meghan was ‘unwilling’ to talk about her family

Kate Middleton was of the belief that Meghan Markle was ‘embarrassed’ of her family prior to her marriage with Prince Harry.



According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, the Duchess of Cambridge was unable to comprehend why her brother-in-law had never met Meghan’s father Thomas Markle before he tied the knot in 2018.

Speaking to The Sun, Seward said that Kate was worried after the Duke of Sussex guest-edited BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in December 2017 and told listeners that his loved ones were “like the family she [Meghan] never had.”

"She could not understand why Harry had never met his future father-in-law, nor why Meghan, who Harry assured was 'the one' and 'ticked all his boxes', appeared embarrassed about her family and unwilling to speak about them apart from her mother,” said Seward.

"Both William and Kate wanted to like Meghan if for no other reason than Harry was so madly in love,” she continued.

"But the women had little in common beyond some polite chatter and their shared interest in tennis,” she added.