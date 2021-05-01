Justin Theroux is ‘frustrated’ with public’s interest in him and Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood star Justin Theroux is looking back at his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and the challenges that came with it being in the spotlight.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Wanderlust star, 49, spoke about his marriage with the Friends actor being in the public eye and the world’s fascination with their cordial ties post-divorce.

"You know, it's interesting. In ideal circumstances, you're known for what you do, or for the contributions you make in the arts, literature, movies, whatever. Even if it's a negative review, OK, that's fair play. But there are people who are only curious about the private lives of other people, and...I think the best thing to do is to train your eyes away from it. It creates a preconceived notion of who you are that's inaccurate,” he said.

"It's frustrating, because you think, ‘Well, [novelist] John Updike doesn't have to put up with this [expletive], and he's in the public eye’,” he added.

The two made their relationship official in 2011 and tied the knot in 2015. In February of 2018, they announced that they were going separate ways.