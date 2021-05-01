Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put on blast for not being ‘self-sufficient’

Experts recently came after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their constant complaints about being cut off from the royal family’s coffers following their move to the UK.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams during his interview with Express.

There he was quoted saying, "The secret wedding, well it wasn't a real wedding. I was very surprised that Harry implied the reason they had taken the Netflix and Spotify deals were because they had been cut off financially.”

"I always understood that they wished to make their own way financially and I always thought they wanted to be completely self-sufficient and this is part of a media drive. They will be very good at documentaries and the other films they will be making in this deal."

