Kareena Kapoor sends love to Anushka Sharma on her birthday

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan extended sweet birthday wishes to fellow star Anushka Sharma on her 33rd birthday.



Sharing a sweet monochrome photo of Anushka from her wedding, the Good Newwz actress wrote “Happy birthday to the trailblazing @anushkasharma" followed by smiling face emoji.

Anushka Sharma is celebrating her first birthday as mom after welcoming her daughter Vamika with Virat Kohli in January this year.

The actress is yet to give a sneak peek into her intimate birthday celebrations with husband and daughter Vamika.