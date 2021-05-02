Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana dispelled rumours of her, Prince Charles's marriage being arranged

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

Princess Diana’s disastrous marriage to Prince Charles left experts speculating whether the union was forced upon the two.

The claims were fueled following the couple’s quick courtship as they got engaged after going on just 12 dates.

In a 2001 Reader’s Digest interview, royal author Ingrid Seward had asked the princess whether the marriage was arranged.

“I once asked Diana whether her marriage had been arranged, and she told me with some irritation: ‘It was Charles and I who decided on the marriage.’

Diana continued: “Not the Queen. Us. No one else.”

It was speculated that senior members of the royal family wanted Charles to pop the question when he began dating Diana.

The royal family was keen on having Diana be married to Charles as she belonged from an aristocratic family with close ties to the royal family.

Prince Philip had reportedly told Charles to “propose to her or release her”.

More From Entertainment:

Queen has 'very special place in her heart' for Prince Harry

Queen has 'very special place in her heart' for Prince Harry

Prince Charles still raving mad at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Oprah interview

Prince Charles still raving mad at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Oprah interview
Rita Ora sparks romance rumours with Taika Waititi

Rita Ora sparks romance rumours with Taika Waititi
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘have a lot of love for each other’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘have a lot of love for each other’
Selena Gomez opens up about battling anxiety and depression at a young age

Selena Gomez opens up about battling anxiety and depression at a young age
Intruders break in to Queen’s Windsor estate only days after royal breach

Intruders break in to Queen’s Windsor estate only days after royal breach
Anya Taylor-Joy nearly bid adieu to her acting career prior to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Anya Taylor-Joy nearly bid adieu to her acting career prior to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
Meghan Markle may stop Harry from visiting UK for Diana’s statue unveiling

Meghan Markle may stop Harry from visiting UK for Diana’s statue unveiling
Britney Spears’ father suggested that she has dementia

Britney Spears’ father suggested that she has dementia

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday with new portrait

Royal family celebrates Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday with new portrait
Academy Award-winning star Olympia Dukakis passes away at 89

Academy Award-winning star Olympia Dukakis passes away at 89

Latest

view all