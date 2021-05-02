Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday May 02 2021
Sarah Khan drops jaws in latest post

Sunday May 02, 2021

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan dropped jaws with her latest post on Instagram.

The stunner shared a gorgeous snap of herself looking like a princess in a pink dress.

The gorgeous mother-to-be put her beauty on display her hair was styled in gorgeous waves and her makeup accentuated her features.

Fans couldn’t help but sing praises of the beauty as they showered her with love in the comments of the post.

“Looking stunning,” one user wrote.

“You look so gorgeous,” wrote another. 

