Leonardo DiCaprio to play lead role in remake of Oscar-winning Danish movie

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio will play the lead role in the remake of Marvel star's Oscar winning film, Digital Spy reported.

Mads Mikkelsen originally played the lead role in the Danish movie "Another Round" which won a host of trophies during the 2021 movie awards season, including the Best International Feature Film Oscar.

The movie called Druk in its native language follows four teachers working at a school in Copenhagen.

They decide to conduct an experiment in which they will keep their blood alcohol levels slightly raised at all times, in order to see if it helps them enjoy life more.

Things, however, get out of control once they start binge drinking.