When Meghan Markle's friend wrote inappropriate words about royal family

One of Meghan Markle's friend had launched verbal attack against the British royal family on social media after the wife of Prince Harry was accused of bullying royal staff during her stay in the UK.

Domian Holbrook, who is a TV critic, mocked the royal family on Twitter after actor Patrick J Adams defended his Suits co-star after the Duchess of Sussex was accused of bullying staff at Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle's friend used inappropriate words against the royal family on Twitter which read, 'they can eat a bag of *****.'

The comment was made on March 5 as he shared Adams's Twitter thread defending Meghan.

Holbrook's tweet has been unearthed by "Mail on Sunday", days after the funeral of Prince Philip.