Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 02 2021
By
Web Desk

When Meghan Markle's friend wrote inappropriate words about royal family

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 02, 2021

One of Meghan Markle's friend had launched verbal  attack against the British royal family on social media after the wife of Prince Harry was accused of bullying royal staff during her stay in the UK.

Domian Holbrook, who is a TV critic, mocked the royal family on Twitter after actor Patrick J Adams defended his Suits co-star after the Duchess of Sussex was accused of bullying staff at Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle's friend used inappropriate words against the royal family on Twitter which read, 'they can eat a bag of *****.'

The comment was made on March 5 as he shared Adams's Twitter thread defending Meghan.

Holbrook's tweet has been unearthed by "Mail on Sunday", days after the funeral of Prince Philip. 

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio to play lead role in remake of Oscar-winning Danish movie

Leonardo DiCaprio to play lead role in remake of Oscar-winning Danish movie

Prince Charles, Prince William vow to 'never open arms' to Prince Harry

Prince Charles, Prince William vow to 'never open arms' to Prince Harry
Prince William and Charles will never again extend their open arms to Harry, says royal expert

Prince William and Charles will never again extend their open arms to Harry, says royal expert

Iman Vellani spotted shooting Ms. Marvel in costume

Iman Vellani spotted shooting Ms. Marvel in costume

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launching initiative to help Indians amid coronavirus wave

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli launching initiative to help Indians amid coronavirus wave

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turgut Alp actor thanks fans for birthday wishes

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Turgut Alp actor thanks fans for birthday wishes

Netflix to unearth never seen before footage of Princess Diana in documentary

Netflix to unearth never seen before footage of Princess Diana in documentary
Caitlyn Jenner believes trans girls should not compete in girls sports

Caitlyn Jenner believes trans girls should not compete in girls sports

Queen left 'unsettled, upset' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Megxit announcement

Queen left 'unsettled, upset' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Megxit announcement
Queen has 'very special place in her heart' for Prince Harry

Queen has 'very special place in her heart' for Prince Harry

Princess Diana dispelled rumours of her, Prince Charles's marriage being arranged

Princess Diana dispelled rumours of her, Prince Charles's marriage being arranged

Latest

view all