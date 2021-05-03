Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday May 03 2021
Web Desk

Alaya F weighs in on contemplating cosmetic surgery

Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

Alaya F felt she needed to go under the knift to fix a ‘slight bump’ on one side of her nose

Alaya F came forth speaking about thinking of getting cosmetic surgery done on her.

The Bollywood newbie told Zoom TV that she felt she needed to go under the knife to fix a ‘slight bump’ on one side of her nose.

"Yes, I have. I have considered it, I have not done it. I think everyone has been like, ‘Maybe I should do…’ It is the smallest thing, I don’t even know if people can see it. 

"So, this side of my nose is the nice one (shows right profile), this one (showing the left side) has a slight bump here. It’s like the tiniest thing in the world," she added. 

However, Alaya admitted that it is the ‘tiniest thing in the world’ and she probably will never actually undergo cosmetic surgery.

“I’ll probably never do it because it’s so damn pointless.” When the host told her that he has no idea what she is talking about, referring to the supposed flaw, she replied, “Most people don’t, but it’s okay.”

