Monday May 03 2021
Annie Murphy admits she is bribing Dan Levy to make a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ film

Monday May 03, 2021

Canadian actor Annie Murphy is standing with all Schitt’s Creek fans in demanding a reunion of the Rose family on the silver screens this time.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the 35-year-old star quipped that she has been bribing her costar and creator of the show, Dan Levy for a Schitt’s Creek movie.

“I mean, I’ve been sending Dan $5 a day in the mail as a bribe. So far, I have not heard back about a movie officially. But, oh, my God, I would be just over the moon if that ever came to pass because I miss everyone so much every day,” she said.

Speaking about what could have happened with the storyline after the final episode aired, Murphy asked of Levy and Noah Reid’s characters: “Did David and Patrick adopt a kid?”

“I sure hope Alexis doesn’t because I think she is perhaps not quite in that yet, but, I don’t know. I just want to see everyone on screen again and I will be a happy camper. … We were very lucky to have an amazing group of writers on this show. My mom and dad have been rewatching the show because they miss me and my mom keeps reminding me of lines that I’d completely forgotten about,” said Murphy. 

