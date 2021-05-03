Meghan Markle might have been 'wrong' about Archie's title row all along

Meghan Markle said The Firm denied giving Archie the title of Prince

Meghan Markle might have had a misunderstanding over Buckingham Palace not willing to give her son, Archie, a royal title.



Royal biographer Omid Scobie revealed Meghan might have been wrong about royal protocol all this time and that Archie wasn't intentionally being treated differently than his cousins.

"If we are only going by what Meghan said to Oprah and what the palace have said so far about the situation with Archie, perhaps one can assume that Meghan was wrong in her interpretation of it," Scobie said in an interview for the new documentary, Harry and Meghan: Recollections May Vary.

He added, "But we also know that there is much more this story that we don't know about."

During her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said The Firm denied giving Archie the title of Prince.

"If it meant he was going to be safe, of course," she said of her desire for him to be a prince. "All the grandeur around this stuff is an attachment I don't have…the most important title I will ever have is mom."