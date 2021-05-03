Can't connect right now! retry
Eddie Murphy sheds light on the negatives of childhood stardom

Eddie Murphy recently shed in on his experiences starting off young in Hollywood, and the inevitable destruction that follows soon after.

The actor got candid during his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and was quoted saying, “I am very grounded and spiritual and that’s just my connection with God.”

“Being a young person in this business is like you have to navigate through a minefield. There are so many ways you could destroy yourself. A lot of people I have seen destroy themselves.”

He even went on to say, “The people who came on the scene the same age as I am, they had a self-destructive thing going on. That’s my biggest blessing that I got started real early and I knew what I wanted to do and I was really young and I learnt to love myself and never hated myself or beat up myself. I have always been my biggest fan.”

