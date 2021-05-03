Dwayne Johnson dishes over his ‘soft features’: ‘People asked if I was a girl’

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about all the times he’d be misunderstood for being a girl.

The actor got candid during his appearance on Sunday Today and was quoted saying, “I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, ‘Can I ask you something?’ I said, ‘Yeah’. He goes, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?’ I would say between the ages of 7 and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair.”

“I have a goal and an ambition and an interest to unite our country. If this is what the people want, then I will do that. If the time comes where there is a good amount of people who want to see that happen, then I’m going to consider it.”