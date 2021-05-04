Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Beyonce had unique party with former Destiny's Child members

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

American singer Beyonce is a good friend and when it comes to her friendship with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, all three friends always seem to be ready to share each other's memorable moments.

This was proved once again when Kelly Rowland gave birth to her second child, Noah Jon. Kelly Rowland's friends from former Destiny's Child watched via Zoom as she passed through the process. The watch party of virtual delivery on Zoom was joined by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon’s mother.

Kelly said Beyoncé and Michelle Williams are awesome aunts, who have already met their 3-year-old nephew in person. “They met him immediately,” said Kelly Rowland, who is also the mother of her 6-year-old son, Titan Jewell.

“The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby," Kelly said while revealing the details of the emotional moment to Entertainment Tonight in February.

"It was like another part of my heart just … being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift.”

“I’m just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life,” she said, lavishing praise on her special friends. “Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood.” 

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's collab Save Your Tears tops US singles chart

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's collab Save Your Tears tops US singles chart
Billie Eilish to make history to become Met Gala's youngest co-chair

Billie Eilish to make history to become Met Gala's youngest co-chair
Princess Charlotte is her father Prince William's lookalike in new birthday photo

Princess Charlotte is her father Prince William's lookalike in new birthday photo
Insiders weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s new royal trespasser

Insiders weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s new royal trespasser
Mila Kunis admits to leaving Ashton Kutcher with bad investing advice

Mila Kunis admits to leaving Ashton Kutcher with bad investing advice
Rebel Wilson opens up about ‘bad news’: ‘Doesn’t make sense’

Rebel Wilson opens up about ‘bad news’: ‘Doesn’t make sense’
Victoria Beckham features ‘lookalike’ birthday ballon for David Beckham

Victoria Beckham features ‘lookalike’ birthday ballon for David Beckham
Prince William, Harry haven’t yet ‘buried the hatchet’ after UK visit

Prince William, Harry haven’t yet ‘buried the hatchet’ after UK visit
Dwayne Johnson dishes over his ‘soft features’: ‘People asked if I was a girl’

Dwayne Johnson dishes over his ‘soft features’: ‘People asked if I was a girl’
Eddie Murphy sheds light on the negatives of childhood stardom

Eddie Murphy sheds light on the negatives of childhood stardom
Zayn Malik dishes details on new music, parenting

Zayn Malik dishes details on new music, parenting
'Kate Middleton helped Prince William find ground, stability'

'Kate Middleton helped Prince William find ground, stability'

Latest

view all