Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Bllie Eilish's one image from Vogue shoot earns more than 19 million likes within hours

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Billie Eilish attracted massive applause online after swapping her usually baggy style for a tight-fitting corset and lingerie in photos inspired by mid-20th century pin-ups.

The 19-year-old pop superstar has earned massive praise for a series of striking images in British Vogue.

One photo from the shoot posted on her Instagram account became the fastest to hit 1 million likes, reaching the milestone in six minutes.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has previously been vocal about body shaming in the public eye and the constant appraisal of her appearance and her baggy clothing.

The Bad Guy hitmaker's one image from the shoot has now been liked more than 19 million times.

The US songstress - in a video shared on British Vogue’s YouTube channel - also answers to the questions from fans, friends and collaborators including Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, rapper Missy Elliot, Spice Girl Melanie C, director Tim Burton, Orlando Bloom, singer-songwriter Arlo Parks and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Billie Eilish discussed her songwriting technique, favourite takeaway food choices, veganism and fashion inspirations, and also revealed she recently went on her first date.

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen wants a girls’ night with Meghan Markle to ‘chill’ in Archie’s coop

Chrissy Teigen wants a girls’ night with Meghan Markle to ‘chill’ in Archie’s coop
Ellen DeGeneres treats herself to a new luxury ride

Ellen DeGeneres treats herself to a new luxury ride

Prince Harry receives standing ovation at a concert in Los Angeles

Prince Harry receives standing ovation at a concert in Los Angeles
Marvel releases bone-chilling trailer to welcome fans back to the movies

Marvel releases bone-chilling trailer to welcome fans back to the movies
Jennifer Lopez leaves jaws on floors as she shows off her incredible beauty in silver jumpsuit

Jennifer Lopez leaves jaws on floors as she shows off her incredible beauty in silver jumpsuit
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X announced as musical guests of concluding SNL episodes

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X announced as musical guests of concluding SNL episodes
Beyonce had unique party with former Destiny's Child members

Beyonce had unique party with former Destiny's Child members
Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's collab Save Your Tears tops US singles chart

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's collab Save Your Tears tops US singles chart
Billie Eilish to make history to become Met Gala's youngest co-chair

Billie Eilish to make history to become Met Gala's youngest co-chair
Princess Charlotte is her father Prince William's lookalike in new birthday photo

Princess Charlotte is her father Prince William's lookalike in new birthday photo
Insiders weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s new royal trespasser

Insiders weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s new royal trespasser
Mila Kunis admits to leaving Ashton Kutcher with bad investing advice

Mila Kunis admits to leaving Ashton Kutcher with bad investing advice

Latest

view all