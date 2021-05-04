Pink looks back at her terrifying COVID ordeal and how she almost died

Pink had tested positive for the infectious disease along with her four-year-old son Jameson Moon in 2020

American singer Pink is looking back at her battle with COVID-19, claiming it was so bad that she didn’t think she would make it out alive.

The 41-year-old Raise Your Glass hit maker had tested positive for the infectious disease along with her four-year-old son Jameson Moon back in April 2020.

Speaking to Mark Wright of Heart Radio show, she said: "It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will.”

Pink further revealed that there came a point during her illness when she “thought it was over for us,” referring to herself and her son.

Her husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow Sage were spared from the virus.

Speaking about her daughter, she said: "I called my best friend and I said, 'I just need you to tell Willow how much I love her’.”

"It was really really scary and really bad. As a parent, you think, 'What am I leaving for my kid? What am I teaching them? Are they going to make it in this world?'” she said.

“'And what do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?'” she added.

Last May, right before Mother’s Day, the singer penned an essay for NBC News and detailed her diagnosis as well as recovery.

"Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” she had written.

"Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next,” she added.







