Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Battle of the beauties: Social media compares Ayman Saleem, Anushka Sharma

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Social media brewed up a debate whether Pakistani actress Ayman Saleem’s beauty tops Indian actress Anushka Sharma.

Photos of the two stars made rounds on social media prompting users to compare the two beauties.

Some believe that the actresses look similar while others sided with one of the two. 

One user was quick to point out at Anushka's cosmetic procedures, saying that Ayman is the definition of "true beauty". 

Ayman saw her rise to fame with drama series Chupke Chupke starring Ayeza Khan and Osama Khalid Butt, which aired in the start of Ramadan. 

Take a look:





More From Showbiz:

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account permanently suspended over 'hateful conduct'

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account permanently suspended over 'hateful conduct'
Kriti Sanon says she 'craves' to be on set as COVID continues to ravage India

Kriti Sanon says she 'craves' to be on set as COVID continues to ravage India
Ali Ansari shares tear-jerking snap from Saboor Aly engagement

Ali Ansari shares tear-jerking snap from Saboor Aly engagement
Minal Khan urges fans to stay vigilant amid raging Covid-19 pandemic

Minal Khan urges fans to stay vigilant amid raging Covid-19 pandemic
Bhumi Pednekar loses two loved ones to COVID: 'No space for grief. Only action'

Bhumi Pednekar loses two loved ones to COVID: 'No space for grief. Only action'
Raveena Tandon urges Indians to get vaccinated: 'It’s the need of the hour'

Raveena Tandon urges Indians to get vaccinated: 'It’s the need of the hour'
Alaya F weighs in on contemplating cosmetic surgery

Alaya F weighs in on contemplating cosmetic surgery

Sarah Khan drops jaws in latest post

Sarah Khan drops jaws in latest post
Kangana Ranaut highlights healthy eating habits

Kangana Ranaut highlights healthy eating habits
Ali Zafar pays tribute to labourers with ‘Hum Mazdoor’

Ali Zafar pays tribute to labourers with ‘Hum Mazdoor’
Watch: Hira Mani mugged outside her home in Karachi

Watch: Hira Mani mugged outside her home in Karachi
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain to become parents

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain to become parents

Latest

view all