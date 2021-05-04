Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 04 2021
Kim Kardashian introduces her character in 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Kim Kardashian on Monday introduced the character being voiced by her in upcoming animated movie "Paw Petrol". 

Sharing a picture of a cartoon pup on Instagram, she wrote, "SAY HI TO DELORES".

According to reports, "Paw Patrol: The Movie" also features celebrities  like Marsai Martin and Tyler Perry. 

The film is scheduled to hit the theaters in August 2021. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, who recently parted ways with husband Kanye West, also shared fan reactions to her upcoming project on her Insta stories.

