Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spread holiday magic in their native towns

Taylor Swift makes wholesome gesture for her and Travis Kelce’s hometowns

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made headlines this Christmas, for more than their wedding planning and career moves.

The 36-year-old pop superstar spent the holiday supporting her fiancé, 36, at one of his last games of the season at Arrowhead Stadium and distributed generous gifts among the workers.

One of the staff members, Robyn, shared that she got $600 from the Opalite hitmaker, but soon after, two charity organisations from Nashville and Kansas City revealed that they too had received significant donations from Swift.

Nashville's Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and the Kansas City charity Operation Breakthrough thanked the Grammy winner in an official statement and detailed the difference such gifts make to the non-profit organisations.

The donations to both cities are meaningful for the Eras Tour performer since she comes from Nashville and her future husband hails from Kansas City.

"Thank you @taylorswift for supporting Operation Breakthrough. We are so grateful for your kindness and for championing creativity, education, and opportunity for our over 750 students!" read a post from the charity.

This same holiday season, the Anti-Hero songstress also donated a large sum to a heart health facility after her father, Scott Swift, underwent heart surgery this year.