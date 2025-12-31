Louis Tomlinson's sisters finally breaks silence following nasty claims

Pheobe, Daisy Tomlinson clear the air about spending luxurious lifestyle on Louis' money

Louis Tomlinson’s siblings Pheobe and Daisy have finally responded to the unpleasant claims circulating on social media.

Reports have been claiming that the two twin sisters have been living a luxurious lifestyle while relying on their rockstar brother’s money. According to the rumours, he has bought them houses and cars.

The social media sensations dashed down the accusations citing them as ‘absolutely false’.

While speaking on their Tea With The Twins podcast, Daisy stated, “This is probably the most common assumption not just the mortgage thing but the money thing around our brother.”

She further clarified that they get no financial benefit from the former One Direction singer.

“And I’m very delighted to set this straight that we get no financial benefit personally from our brother, in terms of, like, day-to-day life, cars, houses, anything like that.”

But it doesn’t mean that Louis isn’t there for his sisters. He is extremely generous in any kind of emergency circumstances.

Pheobe, on the other hand, disclosed that they bought their first car themselves.

“Houses obviously, no help. So yeah, that is completely false. But very easily assumed – a lot of people say that.”

Tomlinson’s three sisters are the daughters of his late mother Johannah Poulston. Meanwhile, he lost one of his sisters Félicité in 2019 due to accidental drug overdose.