Snoop Dogg pays tribute to actor and rapper DMX who died last month

Snoop Dogg on Tuesday paid tribute to late rapper DMX who died last month.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the American singer wrote he misses DMX. He shared the image with multiple emojis to pay tribute to DMX.

Rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died at age 50, after the musician was hospitalized for what reports said was a heart attack during a drug overdose.



Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg also asked his fans to pray for his mother, without disclosing whether she is unwell.







