Mufti Munibur Rehman. Photo: File

KARACHI: Former Chairman of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Munibur Rehman announced on Tuesday that the faithful should pay Rs140 per head as fitra and fidya.

In a statement, Mufti Munib said fitra worked out to Rs320 per head as per the price of barley, Rs960 as per the price of dates, Rs1,920 as per the price of raisin.

The statement quoted the cleric as saying that wealthy people should try to pay more as per their wealth.