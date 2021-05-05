Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19

Deepika Padukone has yet to update her fans about the news about her diagnosis through her social media

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has become the latest celebrity in India to test positive for coronavirus.

The Padmaavat star has yet to update her fans about the news through her social media but reports have confirmed that the actor contracted the disease after her family’s diagnosis.

Her father and ace badminton player Prakash Padukone had been admitted to a hospital fighting a prolonged fever after which her mother and sister Anisha also tested positive before she was diagnosed as well.

According to India Today, the actor is currently in Bangalore with her family.