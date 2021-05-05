Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Deepika Padukone has yet to update her fans about the news about her diagnosis through her social media

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has become the latest celebrity in India to test positive for coronavirus.

The Padmaavat star has yet to update her fans about the news through her social media but reports have confirmed that the actor contracted the disease after her family’s diagnosis.

Her father and ace badminton player Prakash Padukone had been admitted to a hospital fighting a prolonged fever after which her mother and sister Anisha also tested positive before she was diagnosed as well.

According to India Today, the actor is currently in Bangalore with her family. 

More From Showbiz:

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan turn heads in latest snaps

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan turn heads in latest snaps
Battle of the beauties: Social media compares Ayman Saleem, Anushka Sharma

Battle of the beauties: Social media compares Ayman Saleem, Anushka Sharma
Movie mogul Aditya Chopra to get all Hindi film industry workers vaccinated

Movie mogul Aditya Chopra to get all Hindi film industry workers vaccinated
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account permanently suspended over 'hateful conduct'

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account permanently suspended over 'hateful conduct'
Kriti Sanon says she 'craves' to be on set as COVID continues to ravage India

Kriti Sanon says she 'craves' to be on set as COVID continues to ravage India
Ali Ansari shares tear-jerking snap from Saboor Aly engagement

Ali Ansari shares tear-jerking snap from Saboor Aly engagement
Minal Khan urges fans to stay vigilant amid raging Covid-19 pandemic

Minal Khan urges fans to stay vigilant amid raging Covid-19 pandemic
Bhumi Pednekar loses two loved ones to COVID: 'No space for grief. Only action'

Bhumi Pednekar loses two loved ones to COVID: 'No space for grief. Only action'
Raveena Tandon urges Indians to get vaccinated: 'It’s the need of the hour'

Raveena Tandon urges Indians to get vaccinated: 'It’s the need of the hour'
Alaya F weighs in on contemplating cosmetic surgery

Alaya F weighs in on contemplating cosmetic surgery

Sarah Khan drops jaws in latest post

Sarah Khan drops jaws in latest post
Kangana Ranaut highlights healthy eating habits

Kangana Ranaut highlights healthy eating habits

Latest

view all