Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Shaikh aka Mani gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistani actor and host Salman Shaikh aka Mani has received his first jab of Covid-19 vaccine, he confirmed on social media.

Sharing his photo while receiving the vaccine, Salman Shaikh, 45 wrote “Vaccinated” followed by a smiling face emoji.

Salman Shaikh’s wife Hira Mani also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared the same photo to confirm his vaccination.

Tagging Mani, she wrote “My superman is done with the vaccine finally @manipakistani.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

