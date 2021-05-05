Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
Wednesday May 05, 2021

Pooja Hegde fully recovers from Covid-19

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde, who was tested positive for coronavirus on April 25, has fully recovered from it.

Taking to Instagram, the Housefull 4 actress confirmed that she has finally tested negative for Covid-19.

She wrote “Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona and finally tested NEGATIVE!”

“All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful Stay safe,” she concluded.

Pooja Hegde was tested positive for coronavirus and isolated herself at home in the last week of April.

