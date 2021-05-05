Can't connect right now! retry
Shafqat Mehmood dispels rumours about cancellation of class 9, 11 exams

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: File.
  • Shafqat Mehmood says news about cancellation of class 9 and 11 exams is not true.
  • Says class 9 and 11 exams will take place according to the time table of the respective boards.
  • Earlier, there were speculations that due to the rising coronavirus cases across the country, class 9 and 10 students will be promoted without exams.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday dispelled rumours that the examination for class 9 and 11 had been cancelled and said that "there is no truth" to it.

Taking to Twitter, the minister clarified that examination for class 9 and 11 will take place according to the time table of the respective boards.

Earlier, there were speculations that due to the rising coronavirus cases across the country, authorities were considering the possibility to promote grade 9 and 11 students without examinations.

Intermediate exams in Pakistan will be held after June 15

A day prior, Mehmood had announced that intermediate examinations in the country would be held after June 15.

The minister, speaking in Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", had said the coronavirus situation was getting better in the country due to vaccinations and other steps taken by the government.

"I am very hopeful," he said about holding examinations.

The minister had said only A-2 examinations were being held across the country, but several people were voicing their demands to be awarded school-assessed grades.

"If examinations do not take place then no one will study — and that is why the (O/A- level) exams — that have been postponed — will be conducted in October and November," he said.

Last month, as the COVID-19 cases rose, Mehmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced that as per the suggestion of the National Command and Operation Centre, all board exams had been postponed till June 15.

"Exams of 9, 10, 11 and 12, which were supposed to begin from the end of May, have been delayed further," the minister said. "No board exams will be held till mid-June (June 15)."

Mehmood added that another meeting of the NCOC will decide in the third week of May whether these exams will be postponed further or not.

"So if exams take place after June 15, they may continue in July and even August," the minister explained.

Speaking about Cambridge exams, Mehmood said that O level exams will now be held in the October and November cycle and the same will be the case for A and AS level exams.

"Those students who wish to seek admission in Pakistani universities will be able to do so until January as the government will take the universities on board in this regard," the minister said.

He, however, said students of A2 must appear in the examination right now, as deferment would lead to a wasted year.

"In this regard, the government has issued directives that no exam venue will have more than 50 people [to maintain adequate social distancing]."

