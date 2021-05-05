PPP's Nasir Shah questions why PML-N has not declared premature victory in Khushab by-poll

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah. Photo: File

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah questioned why the PML-N has not declared its victory in the PA-84 by-election as it did in Karachi during the NA-249 by-poll.

"It’s now 9pm and so far the PA-84 by-election has resulted in only 55 out of 229 polling stations. Has any party declared its victory yet?" wondered Shah.

In a tweet, the Sindh minister said that in Karachi, where a by-poll was conducted for a NA constituency with more polling stations than Khushab, PML-N announced its victory at 9pm.

At the time of the minister's tweet, the PML-N was ahead of the PTI in the Khushab by-poll which was held today.

However, Shah's party, the PPP, and PML-N have been involved in a war of words since the last week ever since his party's candidate was declared the winner of the NA-249 by-poll.

The PML-N has maintained that their candidate, Miftah Ismail, had defeated PPP's candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhel.

The party had reached out to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a recount which was accepted by the body.

The ECP, in a statement, directed all the political parties to reach the office of the Returning Officer at 9:00am on May 6 where the recounting would be held.

The recounting would be conducted of all the polling stations in the constituency.