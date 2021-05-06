Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 06 2021
Tristan Thompson threatens legal action in response to Sydney Chase' cheating claims

Thursday May 06, 2021

Tristan Thompson made headlines as Sydney Chase alleged he cheated on Khloe Kardashian with her 

Tristan Thompson came forth reacting to Sydney Chase' cheating allegations, saying he will file a lawsuit against her. 

The basketball player claimed in a cease and desist letter through his lawyer that Chase laid false claims against him, adding he will sue her for defamation.

The letter read, “Mr Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts.”

It goes on to urge Chase to stop “defaming" Thompson online, "You do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.”

Thompson made headlines as Chase alleged he cheated on Khloe Kardashian by having an affair with her. 

She blamed him on the No Jumper podcast, which is why a legal notice has also been sent to the host of the show who has not yet sent a disclaimer.

This is not the first time that Thompson has found himself in such a spot. 

Earlier, he was embroiled in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

