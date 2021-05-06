NA-249 by-poll: ECP says vote recount to continue despite parties’ boycott

File photo

ECP had ordered a vote recount in NA-249 on Miftah Ismail's request.

PPP's Qadir Mandokhel says Form 45 and Form 46 have no role in vote recount.

Miftah Ismail says polling bag was not sealed when brought for recount.

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said the vote recounting would continue despite the boycott by the political parties.

All the parties, except the PPP, have earlier boycotted the recounting process, saying the polling bags were not sealed when brought for the recount and the officials refused to provide Form 45 and Form 46.

The vote recount hit a snag on Thursday when the candidates objected to the unsealed bags and came out of the District Returning Officer in protest.

While talking to the media, PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail said the officials are not providing them Form 46 despite multiple requests.



“When they brought the first bag, it was not sealed and on our complaint, they said it might have fallen somewhere. Only PPP’s candidate is sitting inside.”

“Is this Hitler Germany?” he asked, adding the party would again approach the ECP.

The PML-N leader also said that they were not allowed to review signatures and count the unused ballots.

‘Worst election in Karachi’s history’

Meanwhile, PTI candidate Amjad said the rights of the people of NA-249 have been robbed.

“This was the worst election in Karachi’s history where people's mandate was stolen.”

He appealed to the Election Commission for justice.

The PTI leader said that they have submitted the boycott application.

“95% of the presiding officers were from the education department,” he claimed.

Recount order

PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail had requested the ECP for a vote recount over irregularities on election day, arguing that a large number of Form 45s were not duly signed by the presiding officers, adding that the polling agents of the party were also not given Form 46.

He had further pointed out that there was a difference in the total votes recorded in Form 45 and Form 47.

After hearing arguments on May 4, the ECP had ordered that the recount of votes will be held at 9am on May 6.

The recount is being held in the presence of all the candidates.

Talking to the media at the RO's office, Mandokhel said the PPP is confident of its victory.

“We know the voters of the constituency and the election environment and that’s why the party did not go against the decision of the Election Commission," he said.

The PPP leader said that the ECP ordered the recount on PML-N's request due to pressure.

Ismail appeared confident of a victory too. He said he is hopeful of getting the desired results in the first step.

“I am happy that the ECP ordered vote recounting. If the need arises, we will ask for a bio-metric analysis of the record.”

The PML-N leader said, in Khushab, which is a rural constituency spread across 50km, the results were finalized by 1:30am in NA-249 the results were announced after 4am.