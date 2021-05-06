Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to mark Archie's birthday with special zoom call

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to celebrate their son Archie Harrison’s second birthday behind closed doors.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke to OK! Magazine said that one the plans includes the Queen speaking to the now two-year-old on a Zoom call as he is one of the her “joys”.

She added that Prince Harry continues to speak to his grandmother despite the couple's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.  

“We know that Harry still speaks regularly with his grandmother and one of the Queen’s joys is to see Archie.

“I’m sure there will be a Zoom call with her on his special day.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip revealed secret behind his, Queen's long-lasting marriage

Prince Philip revealed secret behind his, Queen's long-lasting marriage
K-pop band Blitzers to debut next week in bid to become the next BTS

K-pop band Blitzers to debut next week in bid to become the next BTS

How Prince William plans to modernise monarchy after taking the throne

How Prince William plans to modernise monarchy after taking the throne
Meghan Markle wins last copyright claim against UK tabloid over letter to father

Meghan Markle wins last copyright claim against UK tabloid over letter to father
Tristan Thompson threatens legal action in response to Sydney Chase' cheating claims

Tristan Thompson threatens legal action in response to Sydney Chase' cheating claims
Kendall Jenner excited about her upcoming Vogue series 'Open Minded'

Kendall Jenner excited about her upcoming Vogue series 'Open Minded'
Adele's fans gush over her looks as she shares never-before-seen photos on her 33rd birthday

Adele's fans gush over her looks as she shares never-before-seen photos on her 33rd birthday
Noel Clarke dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' after serious accusations

Noel Clarke dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' after serious accusations
Oprah Winfrey gets candid about being anxious prior to Elliot Page interview

Oprah Winfrey gets candid about being anxious prior to Elliot Page interview

Rose Byrne soars temperature as she shows off her incredible physique on a beach date

Rose Byrne soars temperature as she shows off her incredible physique on a beach date
'Money Heist season 5': Alvaro Morte aka Professor bids tearful goodbye to the show

'Money Heist season 5': Alvaro Morte aka Professor bids tearful goodbye to the show
Broadway to light up again in September when shows are set to return

Broadway to light up again in September when shows are set to return

Latest

view all