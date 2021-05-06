Veteran actress, Bushra Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid passes away from Covid-19

Sumbul Shahid was suffering from Covid-19 for a month.

Famed Pakistani actress Sumbul Shahid passed away after losing her battle with Covid-19.

According to her sister Bushra Ansari, the veteran actress, who tested positive one month prior, was undergoing treatment in Lahore where she was placed on a ventilator.

Bushra had appealed to her fans to pray for her ill sister's recovery as her condition worsened.

The star was known for her roles in many dramas like Malika-e-Aliya, Ishqaaway and Takay Ki Ayegi Baraat.

She was best known for her work in Golden Girls and was widely popular for her role in Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat.

Her last appearance was in the drama Nand with Shahroz Shabzwari, Minal Khan, Ijaz Aslam and others stars.

It is pertinent to mention that Sumbul’s son Shiraz too passed away a year ago in a paragliding accident in Chitral.

